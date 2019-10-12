Karat Packaging Plans $40 Million IPO for October 16th (KRAT)

Karat Packaging (KRAT) plans to raise $40 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, October 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $7.00-$9.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Karat Packaging generated $200.9 million in revenue and $2.4 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $161.5 million.

National Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Loop Capital Markets was co-manager.

Karat Packaging provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a rapidly growing manufacturer and distributor of environmentally friendly, single-use disposable products primarily used in restaurants and food-service settings. We supply a wide range of products for the food-service industry, including food packaging, containers, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery and straws. Our products are available in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms. Our Karat Earth ® line provides additional environmentally friendly options to our customers, who are increasingly focused on issues of sustainability. In addition to manufacturing and distribution, we offer customized solutions to our customers, including new product development, design, printing and logistics services. Our goal is to be a single-source provider to our customers for all of their food packaging and disposable products needs. “.

Karat Packaging was founded in 2018 and has 542 employees. The company is located at 6185 Kimball Avenue, Chino, CA 91708, US and can be reached via phone at (626) 965-8882 or on the web at http://www.karatpackaging.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.