K12 (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on K12 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on K12 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut K12 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. K12 has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. K12 had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 262.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of K12 by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 507.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

