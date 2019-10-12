Just Eat (LON:JE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JE. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Just Eat to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 805 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 800.44 ($10.46).

LON:JE opened at GBX 627.40 ($8.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 685.55. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

