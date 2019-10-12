Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 213.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.