JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY opened at $56.82 on Thursday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

