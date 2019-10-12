JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $74,281.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,612.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $716,806. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

