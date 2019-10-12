JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $32.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of VNOM opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.18%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

