JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €69.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.90 ($92.91).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer stock opened at €65.22 ($75.84) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.47.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.