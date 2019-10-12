Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

JMPLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

