Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,142.60

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,142.60 and traded as high as $2,913.00. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $2,908.00, with a volume of 429,756 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,804.29 ($49.71).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,962.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,140.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,225 ($42.14) per share, with a total value of £387 ($505.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $110,472 in the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

