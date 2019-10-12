John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

