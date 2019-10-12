John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

