John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Update

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the August 30th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. 62,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,318. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.99.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Valentine sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $509,550.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,053.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,516 shares of company stock worth $2,480,369. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 83.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

