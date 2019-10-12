Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of CHDN opened at $131.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 219.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 193.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 203.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,814 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.