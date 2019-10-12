Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VMware, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VMware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the virtualization software provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VMware’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VMware from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.27.

VMW stock opened at $154.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.34. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,630.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $3,484,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,498 shares of company stock valued at $11,190,610. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in VMware by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.