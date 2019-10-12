Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Janus Henderson Group PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.11 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $525.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

