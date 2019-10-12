Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RF. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,033.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,102 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

