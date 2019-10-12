Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after acquiring an additional 90,986 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,523 shares of company stock valued at $369,680 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

