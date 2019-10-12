Jane Street Group LLC Sells 106,879 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 106,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

NYSE LPI opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

