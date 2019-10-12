James Skulina Sells 5,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $524.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.10.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.
TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.82.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
