James Skulina Sells 5,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $524.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.10.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.82.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

