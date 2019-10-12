James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Gap Down to $37.88

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.50, but opened at $37.88. James River Group shares last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 13,956 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley downgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.10 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in James River Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in James River Group by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

