James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of James River Group worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in James River Group by 668.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 711,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $13,870,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,749,000 after buying an additional 137,561 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 315.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 117,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 135.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 52,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.50. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.10 million. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

