James J. Vaughn Sells 4,500 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $304,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James J. Vaughn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $326,250.00.

Genomic Health stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.96. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after buying an additional 60,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 1,598.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 94.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at about $20,134,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 166.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

