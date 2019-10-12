Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 305,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.10% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $37,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $590,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 278,906 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 37.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAG. ValuEngine raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JAG opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.09. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

