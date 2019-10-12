J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “j2 Global is riding on robust cloud services and digital media business segments. Strengthening speedtest intelligence service is benefiting subscription revenues. Buyouts aid its footprint in VPN and security services. Dividend payout suspension to invest in growth areas like digital content, privacy and security, and small and medium businesses holds promise. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, weakness in the data backup business is a concern. Also, margins are likely to be under pressure as revenues from the Digital Media segment increase in the top-line mix. Adjusted EBITDA growth is likely to be hurt by cybersecurity investments in 2019.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JCOM. Sidoti raised their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of JCOM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.57. 532,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 8,400.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,529 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 9,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 279,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 276,950 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 1,518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,860 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 261,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 103,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 88,668 shares in the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

