J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

NASDAQ:MAYS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. J.W. Mays has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.