J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

NYSE:SJM opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,937 shares of company stock valued at $554,775. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 12,607.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 185,841 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

