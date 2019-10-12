istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 7,361 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,361 shares of istar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $251,819.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,204,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,649,626.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.
- On Monday, October 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $237,525.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $227,625.00.
- On Friday, September 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $224,850.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $224,325.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $224,850.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $222,375.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,211 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $456,025.78.
Shares of istar stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $792.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of istar by 9.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of istar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 623,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of istar by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of istar by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of istar by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. istar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
istar Company Profile
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
