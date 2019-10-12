istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 7,361 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,361 shares of istar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $251,819.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,204,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,649,626.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $237,525.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $227,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $224,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $224,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $224,850.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $222,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,211 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $456,025.78.

Shares of istar stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $792.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.67.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of istar by 9.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of istar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 623,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of istar by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of istar by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of istar by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. istar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

