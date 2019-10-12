iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Holdings Boosted by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 14.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period.

BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,146 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

