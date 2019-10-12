iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Decreased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2767 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

