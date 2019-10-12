iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,440,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 537,333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $191.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.03 and a 1 year high of $207.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.41.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

