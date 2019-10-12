iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $100.64. 202,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

