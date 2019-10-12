iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 159.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.89% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of JKH opened at $244.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.46. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.87 and a twelve month high of $259.79.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

