iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Boosted by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27,380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066,765 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,006,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,856,000 after buying an additional 2,402,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,839,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,485,000 after buying an additional 642,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 822,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,317,000 after buying an additional 182,174 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,184,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,041,000 after buying an additional 154,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.58. 552,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,157,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.13. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $129.46.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

