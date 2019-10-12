iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 63,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of SLQD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

