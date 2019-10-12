iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.83. 1,480,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.15. iRobot has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,217.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after acquiring an additional 880,468 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in iRobot by 737.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 844,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,376,000 after buying an additional 743,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after buying an additional 267,663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth approximately $45,932,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth approximately $12,892,000.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.