Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IRDM. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,371. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,594,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,692,000 after buying an additional 2,274,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,229,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,816,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,662,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 869,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 471,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

