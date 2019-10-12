IQE’s (IQE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded IQE to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Get IQE alerts:

LON:IQE traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 63.50 ($0.83). The company had a trading volume of 1,879,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 43.34 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.60 ($1.30). The firm has a market cap of $503.51 million and a PE ratio of -35.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.