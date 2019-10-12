IQE (LON:IQE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut IQE to a speculative buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 88 ($1.15).

LON IQE opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.55. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 43.34 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.60 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $503.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

