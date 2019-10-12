Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

IOVA opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,536,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

