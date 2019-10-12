Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the August 30th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NVIV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 6,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Invivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.75.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invivo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

