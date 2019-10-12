Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,315% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

MIME opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIME. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price objective on Mimecast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $64,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,322 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $6,170,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth $2,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

