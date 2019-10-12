Invesco’s (IVZ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 5,229,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
