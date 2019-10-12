Invesco’s (IVZ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 5,229,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

