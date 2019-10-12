Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29,713.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,584,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,451,000 after buying an additional 6,562,424 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 793,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,362,000 after buying an additional 67,296 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,744,000. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 187,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 48,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $55.29.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

