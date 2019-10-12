Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.44. 412,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,221. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.5201 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

