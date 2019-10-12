Invesco Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTXB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTXB stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.54.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.19). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $78,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $60,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LTXB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.50 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.05 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

