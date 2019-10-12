Invesco Ltd. Buys 17,252 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,690.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after acquiring an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $108.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

