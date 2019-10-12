Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.87

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and traded as high as $88.23. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 4,524 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 27,793.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 213.1% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 63,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

