Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCK. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,182,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 660,559 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,124,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 482,194 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,658.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 353,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 333,356 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,487.4% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 287,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 276,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 257,205 shares during the last quarter.

BSCK opened at $21.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

