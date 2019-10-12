Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.76, 7,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 625,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $235.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Invacare’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Invacare’s payout ratio is -3.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Invacare by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth $82,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 38.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

