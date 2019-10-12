IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IntriCon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 94,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,950. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.70.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.